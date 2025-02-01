O Jogo – Liverpool positioning themselves to sign wanted player, who has £83.5million clause

Liverpool were highly inactive in the summer transfer window and the situation has not changed even in the winter transfer window.

Thus far, only Federico Cheisa, signed in August last year, has arrived to strengthen the squad for Arne Slot and the Italian international has mainly been a bench warmer.

The Dutch manager has done wonders with the squad left by Klopp and the owners must splash the cash to further reinforce the quality and depth of the team.

As per today’s edition of O Jogo (news image at the end), multiple top clubs are positioning themselves to sign Sporting CP starlet, Geovany Quenda, and the first signs came from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City as the teenage sensation ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League.

However, the English sides are not alone in this race. Bayer Leverkusen want to sign the Lions player to replace Grimaldo, on the other hand, Leipzig are also keen on hiring his services.

O Jogo claim Quenda’s current contract with Sporting will expire in 2027, it has a release clause of 100 million euros (£83.5million) and at the end of the season, negotiations to take him abroad will be handled by none other than super-agent, Jorge Mendes.

Our view

At Anfield, Liverpool used to play 4-3-3 under Klopp, whereas, Slot has been successful with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

In the current team, we do have quality wide attacking stars like Salah, Diaz and Gakpo. However, Salah’s contract situation is still unclear and there is no adequate backup on the right wing if he gets injured.

On the other hand, the left back position is the weakest link in the defensive third. Robertson is having an inconsistent season, and Tsimikas has not managed to start week in and week out even after four years.

Quenda is a versatile talent who can reinforce the RW and LB positions at Liverpool as he can effectively play on either side of the defense and the attack. This term, he has mostly featured in the right wing-back role in Sporting’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

In all competitions, the 17-year-old has already made 34 appearances for the Liga Nos side, scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists.

In this transfer race, Manchester United might be favorites as Quenda broke into the Sporting CP first team under the guidance of current Old Trafford manager, Ruben Amorim. So, the player might want to reunite with his former boss.