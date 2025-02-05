Journalist – Liverpool have well-documented interest in signing £50m player – He wants Anfield move

Liverpool decided to not make much use of either transfer window this season with Arne Slot placing trust in the squad at his disposal.

Despite there being areas of concern that the Reds need to address, they are in a good position in all competitions to secure silverware this season.

The Reds made two signings in the summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili, who they allowed to stay with Valencia, and Federico Chiesa, who has been sidelined for much of the campaign with fitness concerns.

So, Slot has largely worked with the same squad that he inherited from his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

The defense, in particular, has looked a bit shaky at times and needs improvement ahead of next season.

Liverpool have needed another center-back in the squad for a couple of seasons now and have somewhat lucked out with Virgil van Dijk managing to stay injury-free and Ibrahima Konate being available for the majority of the season.

One more area of concern in the current squad is the left-back position. Andy Robertson seems to have lacked the attacking guile that once made him one of the best left-backs in the world and Kostas Tsimikas doesn’t seem to have the ability to be anything more than a backup for a club of the Reds’ stature.

Time for Liverpool to sign Kerkez

As per journalist David Lynch, Liverpool have well documented interest in Bournemouth left-back, Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian has taken his game to the next level under Andoni Iraola so far this season and he looks ready to make the transfer to a top team in Europe and continue his career.

It was reported back in January that Kerkez prefers a move to Anfield over Manchester City and Manchester United. The Dominik Szoboszlai factor could prove to be a huge edge for the 21-year-old defender to choose Liverpool next summer as it should help him settle down well at a new club.

Kerkez is a player who loves to get forward whenever given the chance. He has the engine to keep bombing up and down the left flank for the entirety of the game. In many ways, he is a similar player to what Andy Robertson was when he was younger.

Regardless of if it is Kerkez or someone else, Liverpool cannot afford to go into another season without addressing the issues in the squad.

It is imperative that they sign an upgrade on Andy Robertson next summer and the Hungarian seems to be the flavor of the season. Let’s wait and see if the Reds try to sign the £50m player for the next campaign.