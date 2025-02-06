Report – Liverpool expected to move to finally sign £70million star

Liverpool might be performing exceptionally well on the pitch so far this season with Arne Slot doing a great job with the squad at his disposal but one would have to admit that they have lucked out compared to some of their rivals in terms of injuries.

Ahead of next season, Liverpool need to address their squad depth, especially in defense. The Reds have gone two consecutive seasons without reinforcing the center-back position and cannot afford to go another summer without doing so.

News – Journalist – Liverpool have well-documented interest in signing £50m player – He wants Anfield move

With the winter transfer window now wrapped up, Liverpool are in a prime position to start working towards the next season behind the scenes and identify players that they can potentially secure in the summer transfer window.

Back in November, it actually emerged that Liverpool had set aside funds for a new center-back signing with the name of £70m-rated, Marc Guehi, being thrown into the ring. However, the Reds never seemingly made a move in January.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are expected to make a move to finally sign the Crystal Palce defender next summer. It is worth noting that Tottenham made a £70m offer to sign him close to deadline day but the Eagles rejected it.

Should Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in 2026 and renewal is not expected. The 24-year-old, who was a key member of the England side that reached the finals of the Euros last year, is one of the best central defenders in the league and it’s high time he made the transfer to a top club.

With just 12 months to go come the summer, one would expect the valuation to drop from the aforementioned £70m and that would be a bargain for a player of his caliber. Liverpool should go all out to secure his signing.

Speaking about contracts, Virgil van Dijk is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield and with his contract expiring in less than six months, he could walk away for free at the end of the current campaign.

While there aren’t many center-backs in the world who can even come close to the Dutchman’s level, someone who has the potential to come very close in his career is Marc Guehi. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for the veteran Liverpool club captain.

Even if Van Dijk was to extend his stay at Anfield, it would work out well for the Three Lions star as he can learn from the legendary center-back and become even better at his game.

Let’s wait and see if Liverpool manage to convince Marc Guehi to choose Anfield as his next destination.