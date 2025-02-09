Stars rested – Predicted 4-2-3-1 Liverpool lineup vs Plymouth

After thrashing Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, Liverpool will face off against Championship side Plymouth Argyle at Home Park Stadium in the FA Cup fourth-round fixture today.

The Reds have reached this stage by beating Accrington Stanley in the previous round, while Plymouth overcame Brentford’s challenge in the third round.

As per team news, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton have been ruled out of this fixture owing to their respective injury problems.

Joe Gomez is close to returning after recovering from his hamstring issue and it remains to be seen whether he features in this game.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Plymouth

Arne Slot is expected to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven from midweek’s victory over Spurs, keeping an eye on next week’s crucial Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

So, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to be in goal with Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo expected to be the center-back pairing in front of him. Hence, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk could get a well-needed rest this weekend.

Conor Bradley is set to continue in the right-back position, while Kostas Tsimikas may be on the opposite side ahead of Andy Robertson.

Alexis Mac Allister could return to the starting lineup and might be paired up with James McConnell in the midfield pivot role with Harvey Elliott in the CAM role. Therefore, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai could feature off the bench if needed.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa could replace the likes of Darwin Nunezs, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in the attack. Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Plymouth: