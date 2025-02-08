Mundo Deportivo – Decorated star has held talks with Liverpool over Anfield move – Reds keen

Trent Alexander-Arnold can effectively feature in the right back and and midfield roles and Liverpool may end up losing him for free in the summer if he does not pen a new deal.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield club may replace Trent with a versatile talent, who has also proved his worth in the RB and DM positions, and he might also be available for free in a few months.

The player in discussion is German international and Bayern Munich star, Joshua Kimmich, who has turned 30 today and his contract at the Allianz will expire in June, 2025.

As per today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Kimmich has held talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield.

The Catalan media outlet state that the Reds and Real Madrid are the two teams that have shown the ‘most interest’ in luring the Kaiser.

Citing reports from Bild, MD state that Bayern are hoping to sign an extension with the Kimmich, but they must act fast as he (since January) can reach a pre-contract agreement to leave Germany.

Should Liverpool sign Joshua Kimmich?

Kimmich is a highly experienced and decorated star, who has won every major title with the Bavarians, including eight Bundesliga trophies.

Since the retirement of Manuel Neuer in August 2024, Kimmich has captained the senior national team and is expected to lead them in the World Cup next year, should they earn qualification.

If Trent leaves, Liverpool will need to replace him with a proven quality star. Moreover, the Merseysiders already need to reinforce the No.6 position that has not been properly strengthened since the departures of experienced players like Thiago, Fabinho and former captain, Henderson.

Therefore, signing a top class player like Kimmich would help Liverpool strengthen not one but both the positions in question.

Since FSG do not like to splash huge amounts of cash on players aged 30 or more, signing the 97-capped international on a Bosman is an opportunity the club should not miss out on.

