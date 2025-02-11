Report – Liverpool will allow Salah to leave before contract expiry if he wants

Liverpool recently bowed out of the FA Cup after an unlikely defeat to Plymouth Argyle who are in a relegation battle in the Championship.

What this meant was that any hopes the Reds harbored of ending with a quadruple this season were quashed.

News – Report – Liverpool have asked conditions to sign defensive duo

Not that it matters though considering Liverpool’s focus would undoubtedly be on the Champions League and the Premier League and now the Carabao cup, considering they find themselves in the final where they are likely to face a determined Newcastle United side.

Even as Liverpool build towards the strenuous part of the campaign, they will know that they don’t have a Club World Cup to contend with after the end of the regular season, which should be a boost in some way to the players.

Liverpool have three players in the current squad whose contracts expire in the summer – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the three superstars are yet to put pen to paper on new deals at the club.

Liverpool will allow Salah early exit

Now, as per Give Me Sport, Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, are keen on signing African superstar Mohamed Salah. The Middle-East side want to lure him in time for the Club World Cup, which is due to start on 14th June.

The report mentions that Liverpool will allow Mohamed Salah to leave before his contract expires on 30th June, should it come to that. Of course, the Reds still want to their talisman to put pen to paper on a new contract but there is a good chance it might not happen.

It is being mentioned that Al-Hilal will give Mohamed Salah a salary in line with what Cristiano Ronaldo does at Al-Nassr. The amount being circulated right now is around £160m-per-season and that would be a bumper offer for the Egyptian.

The last dance

Salah has been in incredible form so far this season. The Egyptian attacker has been the best player in the world, with maybe Barcelona star Raphinha being the only one who can even come close to staking a claim.

With Liverpool in prime position to win trophies this season, Salah has the chance to leave Anfield with an unparalleled high.

In 34 games across all competitions so far, the Egyptian has scored 26 goals and provided 18 assists in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool defender, Dejan Lovren, has said that the Salah is closer to leaving and it would require an amount of 200 million euros to bring in a player to replace him.

As much as it would be a disaster for Liverpool if Salah was going to leave for free at the end of the season, the Reds will have to be ready for such a scenario.