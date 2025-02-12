XI changes – How Liverpool could line up against Everton tonight

Liverpool will make a short trip to Goodison Park to face off against city rival Everton in the Premier League tonight.

This game was initially scheduled in December but was postponed due to weather issues. At that time, the Toffees were in a difficult situation but are now in a brighter state under new manager David Moyes.

As per team news, Joe Gomez isn’t in contention to feature. He returned to action in the FA Cup defeat over Plymouth Argyle last weekend after recovering from his injury but picked up a fresh problem and was taken off early in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is available for selection after returning from a minor issue but he might not be rushed back straight into the starting team in a heated derby game.

How Liverpool could line up vs Everton

This is going to be Arne Slot’s first Merseyside derby and the Dutch coach is set to recall all of the first-team stars after giving them a breather last weekend. So, Alisson Becker would be in goal and Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to be among the substitutes.

Ibrahima Konate could be paired up with Virgil van Dijk in the center-back positions. Conor Bradley should start ahead of Trent in the right-back position after his impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup last week.

Andy Robertson would be on the opposite side. Therefore, Kostas Tsimikas may have to make do with a place on the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are expected recalled to commence in the midfield pivot role with Dominik Szoboszlai in the No.10 position. Hence, Curtis Jones might feature off the bench if needed.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez could be the front three. Therefore, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz should be involved as substitutes. Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Everton: