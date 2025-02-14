Liverpool knock on the door to sign £41.5million midfielder – Report

Liverpool are having an interesting first season under Arne Slot, exceeding expectations and remaining firm favorites to win the Premier League as things stand. They also find themselves in the finals of the Carabao Cup and finished first in the league phase of the Champions League.

It is worth remembering here that Liverpool have done all this without doing much in the transfer window in terms of incomings and they have to thank Jurgen Klopp for leaving behind a very strong foundation that the Dutchman has been able to build on.

Despite this, it would be a huge surprise to see Liverpool go through another transfer window without reinforcing the squad and it is not like there are no positions to address for Arne Slot. For example, midfield is one such position which Liverpool could reinforce.

Now, as per Sport Bild, Liverpool are knocking on the door to sign talented Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson but are not alone in their pursuit. The 20-year-old’s performances have earned him attention from the creme de la creme of Europe.

Larsson has made 30 appearances so far across all competitions for Frankfurt this season, scoring four goals and providing an assist. Much of his games have come playing as a central midfielder but he has operated in a more defensive role at times.

Premier League’s elite like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and European giants like Real Madrid and AC Milan are all monitoring his progress. Back in December, it was revealed that Frankfurt would let him go for their asking price of around £41.5m.

The signing to liberate Alexis Mac Allister?

Comparing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson to Gravenberch and Mac Allister (Source: DataMB)

Larsson could be the perfect signing for Liverpool that would help them liberate Alexis Mac Allister to play an advanced role.

The Argentinian’s abilities could be used even better upfront and the stats clearly show that Larsson at 8 has a very progressive mentality.

With all due respect to Frankfurt, there is an improvement in quality when it comes to Liverpool players and Larsson’s stats might look even better playing with the Reds players. Arne Slot will also be able to develop him considering his young age.

As long as Liverpool are able to promise regular game time to Hugo Larsson, there is no reason why the Swede would not consider continuing his career at Anfield.

Let’s wait and see how things play out for the youngster in the coming months and if he ends up wearing a Reds jersey in the near future.