For professional and personal reasons, Liverpool star will be delighted to sign for La Liga club – Report

There have been two clubs in Europe so far this season who have placed themselves a step ahead of the rest of the pack so far this season – Liverpool and Barcelona. The closest to reach their level is PSG although the French giants are yet to do it in a big Champions League game.

Both the Spanish and the English club are in their first seasons under a new manager but that has hardly reflected on the gameplay.

For the football purist, a Champions League final between the two sides would be the absolute pinnacle, for more than one reason.

Regardless of whether the two teams meet each other on the pitch this season, it looks like they might cross paths in the transfer window in the upcoming summer.

As per Sport (news image provided below), Barcelona have set their sights on two attackers for the upcoming window – Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and Luis Diaz for Liverpool.

It is mentioned that the Swede is Barcelona’s priority as they look for Robert Lewandowski’s replacement. The Pole is 37 and despite his decent form, it is important to plan for the future and there is no doubt that Isak would be an excellent option.

However, Newcastle could demand around over €100m for the striker which might be outside the Catalan club’s scope.

Thus, Luis Diaz provides the club with a more realistic possibility. The Colombian has been linked with Barcelona in the past and seems willing to move to Hansi Flick’s team. The report claims that the Liverpool forward would welcome the move to Catalunya for both personal and professional reasons.

Should Liverpool offload Luis Diaz?

The 28-year-old has a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and is yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

Arne Slot has largely played him out of position so far this season to accommodate Cody Gakpo on the left flank and the Colombian has had a weird season.

Luis Diaz started the campaign very well with five goals from five games, but has only scored three in the succeeding 13 games, blanking in terms of both goals and assists in the last 6 PL fixtures. Thus, Liverpool might consider moving him on and signing an upgrade.

Barcelona view the Reds star as a less difficult option to pursue than Isak and it remains to be seen if they make a move to sign him next summer.

If so, the decision will be with the Merseysiders as to whether or not to accept a bid for him. In your view, should Liverpool sell Luis Diaz?