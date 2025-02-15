Gakpo doubt – Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Wolves

Liverpool failed to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points courtesy of James Tarkowski’s stoppage time goal in the Merseyside derby in midweek.

Now, after Arsenal’s win over Leicester, the gap has been closed down to four points. Tomorrow, the Reds will face off against Wolves in the league at Anfield.

News – Liverpool want star who can be signed for £75million in summer – Report

Arne Slot’s side defeated the West Midlands club, who are currently in the relegation scrap, 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Molineux Stadium back in September last year.

As per team news, Joe Gomez remains sidelined and now, Cody Gakpo is in doubt after suffering a knock against Everton.

Curtis Jones was shown a red card right after the final whistle at Goodison Park, so, he is suspended against Wolves.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Wolves

Alisson Becker should keep hold of his place between the sticks ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk likely to be the centre-back pairing for the hosts.

Conor Bradley started in midweek vs Everton and Trent Alexander-Arnold featured off the bench. The 26-year-old should return in the right-back position. Kostas Tsimikas might get the nod to start in the left-back position ahead of Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch is set to be in the holding midfield position and Alexis Mac Allister could be paired up with the Dutchman in the engine room. Dominik Szoboszlai would be in the CAM role.

If Gakpo can’t start, Luis Diaz might return to his preferred left wing position after playing as a center forward in recent games.

The Colombian international hasn’t been able to make even a single goal contribution in the last six league games, hence he needs to step up. Perhaps, returning to his preferred LW role may help him do that.

In-form Mohamed Salah would be on the right flank and Darwin Nunez could get the nod to be in the No.9 position ahead of Diogo Jota. Here is how Liverpool could lineup vs Wolves.