Liverpool keen on signing PL star, who’d like to play with Van Dijk – Report

Liverpool have been performing exceptionally well under Arne Slot so far but the Reds will know that they need to make reinforcements in the summer in key positions to ensure that they have enough squad depth in the long run.

For example, the center-back region has been an area of concern for Liverpool for quite some time now, not necessarily due to lack of quality but more down to the lack of depth. The Merseysiders haven’t signed a player for this position for two successive summers.

The upcoming summer is extremely crucial for Liverpool in terms of making signings in the centre-back position, especially with Virgil van Dijk’s contract expiring in the summer.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Should Liverpool sign Micky van de Ven?

Van de Ven has been quality in the league for Tottenham whenever fit, but his injuries have been a huge stumbling block in his career in North London.

This term, he has only featured in 9 games in the Premier League and has spent majority of the tiem on the treatment table due to a hamstring issue. Liverpool will need to understand what exactly they are getting with the Dutchman should they sign him.

It must also be kept in mind that there is still a possibility that Virgil van Dijk will extend his contract at Anfield and stay beyond this season. On that occasion, Van de Ven has admitted that he would love to play alongside his senior counterpart.

“Do I think I would be playing for Liverpool now if I would have joined Slot at Feyenoord? That would have been some kind of fate.”

“I really would not mind playing next to Virgil in defense. He is such a fabulous defender and doing great at Liverpool.”

Van de Ven is one of the quickest defenders in the league and if Liverpool sign him, he would certainly improve the squad depth, provided he is able to overcome his physical struggles and manages to stay fit on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool actually make an offer to sign Van de Ven from Tottenham. Do you think the Reds should sign him?