Liverpool will need at least £49.5million to sign midfielder – Report

Liverpool have always been a club that has gone against the grey when it comes to recruitment. They don’t go for the flavor of the season like Chelsea often do but instead use their impressive scouting network to find talented players from other leagues.

Many players in the current squad that Liverpool bought as relatively obscure entities and turned them into proper stars.

Going forward, there is absolutely no necessity for the Reds to abandon a principle that has been working so well for them.

Last month, Sport BILD had reported that Liverpool made contact to sign talented 20-year-old Bundesliga midfielder, Hugo Larsson, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Swedish footballer has made a name for himself in the league.

Now, as per Fussball.news, Frankfurt will let Larsson leave next summer if Liverpool or any other English club come calling for that matter but will demand a fee of at least £49.5million to sell one of their biggest talents.

The German club recently made a big sale of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City and are sitting cash-rich. Thus, they are likely to be firm in their stance when it comes to selling Larsson and Liverpool will have to pay up.

A player to mould?

At 20, Larsson is a player with a lot of potential but is far from the finished product. He still has a long way to go before he can become that player but there is talent to work with and Arne Slot can mould him into a solid player.

It is already very evident in the Premier League how well another young Swedish midfielder is doing – Lucas Bergvall for Tottenham and Larsson is yet another name in the long list of players who promise to be forming a golden generation for their nation.

Should Liverpool sign Larsson, it would be a very good signing keeping in line with their development of youth policy.

After failing to strengthen their midfield in the last two windows, the Anfield club must reinforce the department next summer. Let’s wait and see if the Reds make a serious attempt to secure Larsson’s signature.