Liverpool could return to finally sign £100,000-a-week PL player – Report

Liverpool might be performing exceptionally well on the pitch so far this season but it must be said that they have been rather fortunate with their injury situation with not many players missing out with issues unlike some other clubs in Europe.

The Reds have managed to field their first-choice XI for most games this season and that is as good as it gets. However, when you look at the squad depth in certain positions like central defense for example, you are scraping the barrels for options.

In the upcoming summer, Liverpool will surely be looking to make reinforcements and one of those will have to be at center-back. The Merseysiders should preferably be looking at a left-footed defender who can add a new dimension to the team.

Liverpool have been linked with center-backs for quite some time with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill getting linked with a move to Anfield.

Now, as per Graeme Bailey via Rousing the Kop, the Anfield side have four names on the shortlist – Dean Huijsen, Goncalo Inacio, Joel Ordonez and Colwill.

It is worth noting here that two of the four names are left-footed central defenders while Huijsen is equally good with both feet.

Among the names, Colwill might be the sensible option considering the fact that he has the experience of playing in the Premier League, followed by Huijsen. Bailey states that Liverpool could return to finally tempt the Blues player to join them.

The Chelsea academy graduate is currently earning around £100,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge and should they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, they might be looking to make sales. Selling the English youngster will get them pure profit.

Assessing the Liverpool center-back situation

In the current squad, Arne Slot has four natural centre-back options – Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarrel Quansah and Joe Gomez. Among this, Konate is in the prime of his career and Quansah is a youngster with tremendous potential.

Gomez has been an excellent servant for the Reds but his injury-issues are becoming a concern and he isn’t reliable to count on anymore.

Moreover, Virgil van Dijk, despite playing exceptionally well, will soon be turning 34. His contract expires at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool look to replace one of the centre-backs in the squad and make a move for Colwill.

He has not set the stage alight at Chelsea but he has the potential to become a very good Premier League defender and let’s wait and see how it plays out.