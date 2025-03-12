Liverpool knocked out of Champions League – Player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool failed to score a single goal at Anfield in 120 minutes and were eventually knocked out on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds had their chances to win the tie but were not clinical in front of goal and ultimately paid the price. In all fairness, over the two legs, PSG were the better side and deserved to go through to the last eight.

We take a look at how Liverpool players fared against the French champions.

Player Ratings

Alisson – 7: The Brazilian was world class in the first leg and once again proved to be strong at Anfield. He continued to frustrate the PSG attackers with top saves and was unlucky to concede. However, he did not make a single save during the shoot-out.

Trent – 6: Gave the ball away cheaply in the center of the park that allowed Dembele to break and was lucky that Alisson saved Barcola’s effort. Did well in the second half going forward but was forced off injured.

Konate – 6.5: The Frenchman failed to clear Barcola’s cross and ultimately gifted an open goal to his compatriot, Dembele. Other than that error, Konate was rock solid at the back. On occasions, he moved into the midfield with the ball and even forced a save from Donnarumma.

Van Dijk – 7: The skipper commanded the backline well, especially in the second half. Virgil proved to be a consistent threat in the attack from the corners and should have done better when he had a free header.

Robertson – 7: Just like in France, Robbo found it hard to contain the PSG wingers, but going forward, he consistently found spaces to deliver the ball into the box. Made crucial runs and created a big chance for Darwin Nunez late in the second half. The Uruguayan, instead of shooting, tried to find Salah, but his pass was blocked.

Gravenberch – 6: The Dutch international’s performance was much better than his display in France last week. Blocked Kvaratskhelia’s effort on goal in the first half.

Mac Allister – 7: Mac Allister had a golden opportunity to strike the ball in the net early on in the first half, but the Argentine opted to pass the ball to Salah, who saw his shot blocked by Mendes. Booked late on in normal time for a poor foul on Dembele.

Szoboszlai – 7: The Hungarian just does not stop running and he was leading the Liverpool press to create openings early on in the game. He found the net within the first 10 minutes of the second half but Diaz was ruled offside in the build-up.

Salah – 6.5: Had to two golden opportunities to open the scoring for Liverpool. His first effort was blocked by Mendes from close range and the second shot was curled wide. The veteran was dominated by young Nuno Mendes, who showed that keeping the Egyptian quiet meant keeping the entire Liverpool attack quiet.

Diogo Jota – 5: It was a strange decision from Arne Slot to start Jota after his average display in the first leg. The Portuguese international had an opportunity to score from a corner but headed the ball well over the bar. Nunez replaced him in the second half.

Luis Diaz – 6: The Colombian troubled Marquinhos on numerous occasions, especially in the second half, and was able to provide crosses into the box. A 1v1 opportunity fell to him when Salah set him up, however, it was on his weaker foot and he wasted the chance trying to cut back on his stronger foot.

Subs

Nunez – 5: The Uruguayan, who found the net at the weekend, was unable to make an impact against PSG like he did in the first leg. Saw his spot-kick saved by Donnarumma and was visibly gutted.

Quansah – 6.5: He replaced Trent in the second half and did well not only in the defense but also in the attack. The youngster was close to winning the tie for Liverpool but saw his fantastic header rebound of the post.

Jones – 4: Jones was comfortable in possession in the first leg but last night, he lacked confidence on the ball and was caught in possession three times. The England international struck arguably the worst penalty in the shoot-out

Gakpo – N/A: Came on for twenty minutes but hardly saw the ball. The Dutchman clearly did not seem fully fit and was mostly seen walking in extra time.

Endo – N/A: Replaced Konate late on in extra time and featured as a center back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Elliott – N/A: Replaced Szoboszlai with minutes left in the game but the attacker mainly had to drop back and defend as PSG dominated possession.