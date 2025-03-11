Sport – Mohamed Salah would like to sign for Barcelona

Despite the exceptional performances on the pitch so far this season, especially in terms of results, one of the major concern for a Liverpool fan has been the uncertain futures of club favorites and legends like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with all three on the final months of their Anfield contracts.

If this was indeed their last season wearing the Merseyside Red, the trio (especially Salah and Van Dijk) are having some swansong and their performances so far have been quite incredible.

However, it is every Liverpool fan’s hope that the trio sign new deals with the club and commit their future here.

Salah in particular is having a season that is frankly quite ridiculous and he is showing no signs of slowing down. The 32-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided 22 assists in just 41 appearances across all competitions and he is one of the main reasons Liverpool find themselves in the position they are in currently.

Now, as per Spanish publication, SPORT, Mohamed Salah would love to sign for Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract.

Along with Liverpool, the Catalan side have been one of the best teams in the world so far this season but a move for the Egyptian might not be straightforward due to the club’s financial difficulties.

The report claims that Salah’s desire to move to Barcelona would only be viable if it is complemented by his willingness to take a significant pay-cut. He currently earns around £15m per season at Anfield and Al-Hilal are willing to offer him €50m per season to secure his signature.

Why Barcelona?

Despite Barcelona being a prestigious club, Salah’s desire to move to there doesn’t seem to make much sporting or financial sense.

Even if the former Roma man wanted to make the most of his current form and continue in Europe at the highest level, he has the chance to break all kinds of Premier League records by staying at Liverpool.

At Barca, the club already has Lamine Yamal who has arguably been the second best right-winger in the world this season following the Egyptian himself. The Spaniard is just 17 and the Catalan side will want to invest in him for the future which means that Salah might have to play out of position.

Financially too, Salah will have to make a massive sacrifice to move to Barcelona and there doesn’t seem to be much upside in him doing that.

It remains to be seen what happens with regards to the African star’s future and if Liverpool manage to convince him to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield.