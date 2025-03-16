Report – Liverpool expected to strike £80million deal to sign Marc Guehi in summer

Liverpool will collide against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final tonight and the Premier League leaders should be considered favorites to retain their title.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are also favorites to beat the Magpies in a major transfer race.

Read – How Liverpool could line up against Newcastle – Carabao Cup Final

As per today’s edition of The Daily Star Sunday (news image provided below), Liverpool are set to beat Newcastle in the battle to hire the services of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The renowned British media outlet have mentioned that the England international is also on the radar of Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs. However, LFC are in ‘pole position’ to lure the central defender, whose preference is to move to Anfield.

It is further added that the deal to take Guehi to Anfield is expected to be struck at £80million in the summer transfer window

Central Defense at Anfield

Over the years, Liverpool have not adequately reinforced the central defense. Virgil van Dijk was signed in the winter window of 2018 and since then, he has been the leader of the backline at Anfield.

The Dutch international is still one of the best defenders in the world but he will turn 34 this year and the Reds need to find a long term replacement sooner rather than later.

After getting Van Dijk, the only major financial outlay that Liverpool made to strengthen the central defense was back in 2021 when they secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The French international has been top class alongside Van Dijk, and the Reds must agree a new contract with him.

Joe Gomez has been with the club for almost ten years but on and off, he has spent time on the treatment table. Even this season, he has spent majority of the time outside the football field and is currently out as well.

On the other hand, Quansah has been the fourth choice center back under Slot and still needs time and experience to be a regular. Hence, it is time for Liverpool to finally land a new and experienced center back.

£80million for Guehi makes little sense

Marc Guehi has already made 22 appearances for the senior national side and he was a key member of the squad that reached the final of the European Championships last year.

The 24-year-old has been named by Thomas Tuchel for the upcoming internationals as he has been brilliant as the captain of Crystal Palace.

In the current campaign, so far, he has made 27 starts for the Eagles in the Premier League and helped them keep 9 clean sheets. Moreover, he has also scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

However, we do not think that Liverpool would splash £80million for Marc Guehi as the fee makes little sense considering the player will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

Lately, Christian Falk (Bild) has also claimed that the Reds are looking at Guehi to replace Van Dijk and the German reporter believes the Three Lions star’s market value should be around 40 million euros.

Have your say – How big should Liverpool bid to sign Marc Guehi?