Liverpool are set to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final later today as the Merseyside club battle it out with the Tyneside-based team for domestic glory.

The Reds have the chance to win their first silverware under Arne Slot.

The Dutch has a few headaches to address ahead of the Magpies clash, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of the clash. We at Paisley Gates covered three key battles that could determine which way the cup final plays out.

Here is how we think Arne Slot could set Liverpool up against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley stadium.

How Liverpool could line up against Newcastle – Carabao Cup Final

Alisson Becker has been in impressive form lately but Caoimhin Kelleher has been the Cup keeper for Arne Slot and the Irishman has hardly put a foot wrong whenever given a chance. Thus, he should start in between the posts at the Wembley.

The back-line is likely to consist of Jarrel Quansah as a make-shift right-back, with both Trent and Conor Bradley ruled out. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will continue as the center-back partnership with Andy Robertson on the left.

The defensive midfield picks itself much like it has almost throughout the season with Alexis Mac Allister expected to partner Ryan Gravenberch. The number 10 on the night is likely to be Dominic Szoboszlai who has been impressive lately and was named the LFC Player of the Month for February.

The attack is where Slot has decisions to make. Mohamed Salah picks himself on the right wing and will be looking to influence the game in a better way than he did in the two legs against PSG. Luis Diaz is also locked in on the left wing, with Cody Gakpo struggling for fitness.

Through the middle, Diogo Jota is expected to start as the number nine ahead of Darwin Nunez. Both players have not had the best of times recently but Slot’s options are kind of limited in attack and the Portuguese international should get the nod.

This is going to be an intensely fought Carabao Cup final and much will depend on how Arne Slot’s team respond to the setback that they suffered midweek. Here is the predicted lineup: