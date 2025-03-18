Journalist expects two Liverpool attackers to leave in summer

Arne Slot has suffered from a lack of squad depth in general but we also believe that his reluctance to use some fringe players seems to have come back to haunt him at a time when it mattered the most.

In hindsight, how the Dutch coach would love to go back to the Southampton game in the Premier League and rest more of his first-team players!

Without a doubt, in the upcoming summer, Liverpool have a lot of work to do in the transfer market to bolster the squad and improve the options for Slot.

As per Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the upcoming summer will prove pivotal in the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

As per the transfer expert, he thinks Nunez will not be a Liverpool player beyond this season while he also feels that there are concrete chances for Diaz to leave amid interest from other clubs. Here is what he had to say on his Youtube channel:

“For Liverpool financially Luis Diaz is an important player so let’s see what happens there and then again remember about Saudi and more clubs interested in Luis Diaz who could be one of the names for the summer transfer window.”

“Let’s say that my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Luis Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool, not guaranteed but concrete possibilities.”

Diaz has been on the radar of Barcelona for quite some time now and the Catalan club could move with an offer in the summer.

Similarly, last month, Romano revealed that Darwin Nunez was close to joining Al-Nassr in the winter transfer window but ended up staying in Merseyside.

Should Liverpool offload Nunez and Diaz

Both players have had extremely underwhelming seasons with Liverpool. Luis Diaz started well with 5 goals in his first 5 PL games. However, since then, he has only scored 4 goals in 23 appearances.

The Colombian’s campaign has seemingly fallen off a cliff, with him failing to step up at the biggest stage so far. The less said about Nunez’s Merseyside career, the better!

Liverpool have hardly got their recruiting wrong in recent seasons but it must be said that the signing of Darwin Nunez has not worked.

Despite showing a lot of promise during his time at Benfica, the Uruguayan has failed to deliver on a consistent basis at Anfield.

This term, the 25-year-old forward has failed to earn the manager’s trust. He has only netted in four league games in 23 appearances, and started 8 times.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both Nunez and Diaz. Both players have between now and the end of the season to convince Liverpool that they have a future at the club.

In your opinion, is it time for Liverpool to offload the South American duo?