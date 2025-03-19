Report – Liverpool want defender, fixed fee of £33.7million will secure signing

After a disappointing last week, Liverpool would be looking to finish the season on a high by wrapping up the Premier League title without many hiccups from here on.

Meanwhile, the Reds will also be looking at potential reinforcements for the summer who can improve the squad for the next campaign.

News – Journalist expects two Liverpool attackers to leave in summer

One player whose future at Anfield seems uncertain is club vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman’s contract at the club comes to an end in June and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. If he were to leave the club, Liverpool would need to sign a quality new right back.

Of course, they do have the extremely talented Conor Bradley in the ranks, who seems to be the perfect understudy to Trent at the moment. However, the 21-year-old has spent considerable time on the treatment table this term and depth must be improved.

As per today’s edition of Sport Bild (news image provided below), Liverpool want to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong, and have been told that a ‘fixed fee’ of around £33.7million will be needed to secure his signature next summer.

The Dutchman has been very impressive in Xabi Alonso’s team for some time now. He regularly scored and created goals to help Leverkusen win the Domestic double in Germany last season.

Different option to Trent?

One thing that both Trent and Frimpong have is the intent to attack. In fact, the Leverkusen star plays as a wing-back for his club and is thus thrusted with even more responsibilities going forward than the Three Lions star. Defensively, both players have their own share of issues.

Frimpong has managed 4 goals and 11 assists thus far this season. One concern with him however is that his performances have come as a wing-back/RM in a 3-4-2-1 sYSTEM and it is still not evident if he has the discipline to play in a back four that comes with its own set of challenges.

It must also be said that although Frimpong is fast and attack-minded, he doesn’t have the same passing range as Alexander-Arnold but let’s be honest here – not many full-backs in the world are possessed with such a gift.

The Dutch connection

The 24-year-old Netherlands international might not need much time adapting to a new league, with his compatriots like Van Dijk (if he extends) and Gravenberch here to help him out.

Frimpong’s meeting with the Liverpool duo at the Oranje Camp ahead of the Nations League quarter finals against Spain has fueled speculations over a move to Anfield. He greeted Gravenberch with a scouse accent before hugging him and Virgil (via talkSPORT).

It remains to be seen if Liverpool do make an attempt to sign the talented defender and it could be tied in with whether or not Trent signs a new deal with the Reds.