Liverpool “will crush” Atletico Madrid, says Man United star’s brother

Reigning European Champions Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 the Champions League this season.

The Reds are currently flying high and are on top of the Premier League, on the other hand, the Rojiblancos are struggling in the La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s men are 5th in the table and are already 6 points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will collide in the El Clasico tonight.

Recently, Man United star Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, was a guest on El Chiringuito TV and he had a heated discussion with journalist/writer Peton, who claimed that Spanish club could trouble the Merseysiders.

However, Mathias Pogba completely disagreed and said that Liverpool “will crush” Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Manchego forward argued that Jurgen Klopp’s side have got more than a few top quality players in the squad and they could prove to be too good for Atletico.

Under the management of Simeone, Atletico Madrid won the La Liga in 2014 and reached two Champions League finals. The Argentine boss is renowned for setting up strong defenses and Atletico have conceded the fewest number of league goals in the past four campaigns. Even this season, they currently have the best defensive record in the Spanish league (conceded only 10 goals).

In the attack, they are suffering from the departure of star playmaker Griezmann and have only found the net 18 times in 17 league fixtures. On the other hand, Liverpool have netted 42 goals in 17 PL games. So far, our senior team has scored in every game this term, so, it will be an intriguing battle against Atletico’s rigid back-line.

