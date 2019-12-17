4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Monterrey

Liverpool will kick start their Club World Cup campaign tomorrow in the semi final against Monterrey.

The European Champions’ senior team is in Qatar for the fixture and we can expect Jurgen Klopp to start his strongest possible squad against the Mexican Club.

Jurgen Klopp could make a few changes to the squad that started the last Premier League contest versus Watford on Saturday.

Milner started in the left back role and Robertson only featured for 30 odd minutes in the second half. The Scottish international should replace the veteran to start in his preferred LB position tomorrow.

In the midfield, Wijnaldum limped off the field at the weekend. The Dutch star has traveled with the squad but he should be rested for the semi final fixture.

With Fabinho still out injured, Henderson should start in the defensive midfield role and in front of him, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Kaby should start in the central midfield.

Shaqiri could be on the bench and the likes of Firmino, Mane and Salah should start in the attack. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Monterrey: