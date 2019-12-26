Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester

League leaders Liverpool will face second place Leicester City tonight. The Foxes lost their last league game against Man City on the day the Reds lifted the Club World Cup trophy in Doha.

The Merseysiders are 10 points ahead of the 2015-16 champions and have a game in hand as well. Earlier in the campaign, Klopp’s men needed a late penalty kick to earn all three points vs Leicester. Who will come out on top this time?

Our German manager has rotated his squad on regular basis during this busy period but in my view, the strongest possible team should start tonight and we might see only a single change in the squad that started vs Flamengo on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered an injury at the weekend and he is out. In his place, Wijnaldum, who started on the bench vs the South American champions, should return to start with Henderson and in form Naby Keita in the midfield.

With Lovren and Matip still out injured, Gomez should retain his place and would likely start with Van Dijk in the central defense in front of Brazilian shot stopper Alisson. The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should start in the full-back positions.

Firmino scored the winning goals for us in both the semi-final and the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and he should start with Mane and Salah, who was named the Player of the Tournament, up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester: