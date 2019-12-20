Report – Liverpool are after 16 goals/assists player – Face competition

Yesterday, Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg. As per recent reports going on in the media, the Reds are linked with another attacking player in the form of Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool are after the 20-year-old Nigerian international, who has been in top form for Lille in the current campaign. It is stated that the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and other clubs are also interested in the African starlet.

News – Liverpool could sign playmaker if they make an important offer – Report

The famous news outlet have claimed that the former Charleroi center forward is expected to stay with the Ligue 1 club until the end of the campaign but a huge offer could convince the French side to sell him in January.

Osimhen joined Lille in the summer transfer window and so far, in all competitions, he has made 23 appearances and directly contributed in no fewer than 16 goals (12 goals and 4 assists).

He scored against Chelsea and Valencia in the UEFA Champions League but his team finished bottom of their group with a single point.

The youngster rose to fame in the 2014-15 U17 FIFA World Cup. In that tournament, he scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists in 7 games to help his nation lift the trophy. Deservedly, he was named the CAF Youth Player of the Year in 2015.

As far as his senior international career is concerned, so far, in 5 starts, Osimhen has netted 4 goals for Nigeria.

Situation at Anfield:

At Anfiled, Roberto Firmino is the first choice center forward. The Brazilian international is our No. 9 but he mainly plays in the False No. 9 role under Klopp.

In the back-up, we have got a Belgian out and out center forward in the form of Divock Origi, who scored more than a few vital goals in the last campaign and has impressed this term as well.

Moreover, the likes of Salah and Mane can effectively play in the center forward’s role. In such a scenario, do we need to sign a striker? Should Klopp move to lure Victor Osimhen in January?