Duo return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Wolves

Liverpool ripped Leicester City apart in the Foxes’ own backyard and have one hand on the title after Wolverhampton defeated Manchester City last night.

Next up, the European Champions will face Wolves at Anfield and will hope to increase their lead in the Premier League.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make a few changes in the squad that started the contest at the King Power stadium in the midweek.

Salah was substituted in the second half vs the Foxes, so, he got the extra rest as compared to Firmino and Mane and the Egyptian should start vs Wolves. Firmino is in top form and should retain his place in the starting XI. Mane should be rested and in his place Origi might return to the starting lineup.

In the center of the park, Jordan Henderson was limping at the end of the game vs Leicester but he is fine. In my view, the skipper should be rested and Wijnaldum should start in the defensive midfield role.

Milner, who came off the bench and scored from the spot on Thursday, should replace Henderson to start with Naby Keita in the central midfield.

Alexander-Arnold is one booking away from suspension but the in form English right back should start vs Wolves, who have got pacy attackers in their lineup.

We have not conceded a single goal in the last three PL games and therefore, the back-line should remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Wolves: