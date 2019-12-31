Klopp eager to sign £60million forward for Liverpool – Report

In the past couple of weeks, Liverpool have been linked with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen and the latest reports seem intriguing.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Express, the European Champions are stepping up their interest to hire the services of the 21-year-old center forward.

The renowned British news source have revealed that Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign the striker, who has been in impressive form for Lille in the current campaign.

So far, in 16 Ligue 1 starts this term, the African forward has directly contributed in 14 goals (10 goals and 4 assists). Overall, the youngster has netted 13 goals in 24 appearances since joining the French club in the summer transfer window (Transfermarkt).

Osimhen was voted as the African Young Player of the Year in 2015 after helping Nigeria win the U-17 World Cup. In that competition, he won the Golden Boot award by scoring 10 goals in just 7 appearances for his country.

He made his senior international debut back in 2017 and so far, in 8 appearances, the former Charleroi forward has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists for the Super Eagles.

His current contract with Lille will expire in 2024 and as far as his price tag is confirmed, a fee of around 70 million euros (£60million) has been touted (RMC Sport). Club president Gerard Lopez is not looking to sell his prized asset in the winter transfer window.

We have two world class African wingers in the form of Salah and Mane in our offense. The arrival of Osimhen would allow Klopp to start an all African attack.

Nevertheless, for now, Firmino is our No.9 and the Brazilian international is irreplaceable at Anfield. On the other hand, we have got Origi in the backup and the Belgian international has proved to be highly important for us, especially in the past 12 months.

