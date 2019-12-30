Report – Liverpool could move to sign “exciting talent” in January – Face competition

Liverpool won their last league game of the year by beating Wolves 1-0 at Anfield last night. The Reds had a fantastic 2019 and we are going into the New Year with a huge lead in the Premier League.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Merseysiders have already agreed the deal to sign Takumi Minamini from RB Salzburg in January and now they are linked with a young central defender.

According to a report covered by The Daily Mail, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite, who is expected to be sold by Carlisle in the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old broke into the first team of the League Two club this term under the management of Steven Pressley, who was shown the exit door last month. So far, the English center half has made 10 appearances in all competitions.

Pressley rated the teenage starlet very highly. Last month, he praised the youngster heavily and said (Carlisle United):

“I love working with him (Jarrad) and he’s such an exciting talent. He’s somebody that eventually we can build a team around. But big clubs buying players like this is part of the modern game now, and I don’t like it.”

At Anfield, Matip and Lovren are out injured at the moment and in such a scenario, the European Champions recently opted to reinforce the back-line by bringing Nat Phillips back early from his loan spell in Germany.

The good news is that our first team center backs and the likes of Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to return to action in February (LFC).

Not to forget, we did sign a teenage central defender in the form of Sepp van den Berg in the summer and so far, the Dutch player has made three senior appearances for the Reds (in the Carabao Cup).

