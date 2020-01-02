Contact made – Club preparing move to sign £150,000-a-week Liverpool star in summer

Liverpool were mainly inactive in the summer transfer window but they were able to hold on to all of their key players and the results have been fruitful.

The Reds have already won two trophies this term and are currently on top of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp recently signed a new deal and the German boss should keep his stars for long term success at Anfield.

News – Report – Liverpool seem willing to agree terms & secure £63million signing in summer

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Real Madrid are looking to hire the services of a highly important Liverpool star in the summer transfer window.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, the Los Blancos have already made contact with Sadio Mane and his representatives to inquire about his desire to move to the Bernabeu.

The famous French news outlet have stated that the 13-time European Champions are preparing their move for negotiations to sign the former Southampton winger.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mane was our best attacking player in 2019. He scored 14 goals in 16 starts in the second half the last season’s Premier League campaign.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, he has netted 10 league goals. Overall, in all competitions, the Senegalese international has played 27 games (Transfermarkt) for the reigning European Champions and directly contributed in 25 goals (14 goals and 11 assists).

The African star’s current contract with the Reds will expire in 2023 and at the moment, he is earning £150,000-a-week i.e. less than the salaries of Salah, Firmino and Van Dijk (The Daily Star).

Keeping in view that Real Madrid want Mane, Klopp should hand him a new lucrative contract and in my view, he surely deserves a bumper pay rise for his top performances. Hopefully, he would be brilliant for us in the years to come and help us win more titles.