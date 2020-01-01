Report – Liverpool seem willing to agree terms & secure £63million signing in summer

Liverpool broke their transfer record in January 2018 to hire the services of Virgil van Dijk for a mammoth fee of £75million (The Guardian).

Now, reports suggest that the Reds could once again splash the cash to secure the signing of a central defender in the form of Diego Carlos, who plays for Sevilla.

News – Klopp eager to sign £60million forward for Liverpool – Report

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool seem willing to agree personal terms with the Brazilian and secure his signing in the summer by activating the release clause of 75 million euros (£63million).

The 26-year-old has so far featured in 18 league games since joining the Spanish side in the summer and scored 2 goals. He has helped the club, who are currently third in the La Liga table, keep 8 clean sheets (Transfermarkt).

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that the European Champions are looking to lure Carlos to improve their back-line because the likes of Gomez and Matip are the weak links.

I would have to completely disagree with El Desmarque here. Matip was highly impressive for us before he got injured this term. Moreover, Gomez has helped us keep 4 clean sheets in his last 5 appearances in all competitions. Even Lovren did well before he got injured last month.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are expected to be back for us next month (LFC). For the time being, Klopp has recalled Nat Phillips back from loan.

We had the best defensive record in the Premier League last term and even this season, so far, we have conceded the fewest number of league goals (14).

In all fairness, the Merseysiders have ample quality and depth in the central defense and Klopp should only look to lure a center half in case one of our first team center backs opts to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £63million to sign Diego Carlos?