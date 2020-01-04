4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable XI vs Everton with Minamino starting

Liverpool started their first game of the new decade with a win over Sheffield United on Thursday night. Next up, the Reds will face Everton at Anfield to kick start their FA Cup campaign.

The European Champions won the Merseyside Derby 5-2 last month with their B team and it will not come as any surprise to see Klopp rest a few players again for tomorrow’s fixture.

Liverpool have confirmed that winter signing Takumi Minamino could make his debut vs the Toffees. The question is, where will he play?

Naturally, the Japanese international is a left winger but this term, Salzburg mostly used him on the right flank. Moreover, for his country, the 24-year-old has mainly played in the central attacking midfield role (Transfermarkt).

Mane and Salah should be rested in my view, so Elliot may return to start on the right wing and Minamino may start on the left wing.

Origi has netted 5 goals vs Everton and in the last Merseyside Derby, he scored two fantastic goals while starting as the main center forward up front. So, the Belgian should be given the nod to start as the lone striker.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Lallana and Jones could return to start with James Milner.

In the goal, Alisson, who has been in terrific form lately, should retain his place but in front of the Brazilian goalie, Klopp could make a single change in the back-line. Williams might get the nod to start in place of Robertson in the left back role.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Everton.