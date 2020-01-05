Klopp backed to sign £190,000-a-week star for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho for quite some time and now that the winter transfer window is open, the England international is once again in the lime light.

Last month, Viasport journalist, Jan Age Fjortoft, tweeted that as per a very good source in Germany, the Reds are leading to secure the signing of the 19-year-old winger.

More recently, Jason McAteer has backed Klopp to sign the Dortmund star this month. The retired defender, who made over 100 appearances for the for the Reds, believes that Sancho would be a brilliant signing for the European Champions (Racing Post).

“I doubt Jurgen Klopp feels under any pressure to make any more moves in the transfer window though if there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho.”

“Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world.”

The teenage sensation had an impressive debut campaign with the Bundesliga club last term and he has already made 11 appearances for The Three Lions (scored 2 goals). In the summer, Sancho was rewarded with a bumper new contract worth £190,000-a-week (The Daily Mail) but things have been complicated for him this season.

The youngster has so far started 20 games in all competitions under the management of Lucien Favre this term and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in no fewer than 25 goals (12 goals and 13 assists).

The above mentioned stats are highly impressive but it must be remembered that his discipline has been a major concern. Back in October, the ex-Man City attacker reported late from international duty, so, Dortmund opted to fine Sancho and also suspended him for one fixture (The Mirror).

Furthermore, last month, he arrived late for the team meeting before the Champions League contest against Barcelona. So, the manager decided to omit him from the starting XI vs the Spanish champions (Bild).

For now, at Anfield, Liverpool have got quality and depth in their wide attacking positions with stars like Salah, Mane, Shaqiri and new signing Minamino around. Even Origi has done well when Klopp has used the Belgian on the left flank.

