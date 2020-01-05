Liverpool look to finally sign £85.4million playmaker in summer – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele for a very long time and if reports in the media are anything to go by, then the Reds are looking to finally sign him next summer.

According to El Desmarque, Barcelona are prepared to sell the French international in the summer transfer window in order to fund the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

News – Klopp backed to sign £190,000-a-week star for Liverpool

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Les Bleus playmaker for whom the Catalan giants want a fee of around 100 million euros (£85.4million).

Media

This is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund attacker. Back in 2016, Klopp tried to bring Dembele to Anfield but he had already decided to join the German manager’s former club (Four Four Two).

In the summer, the European Champions made contact hoping to lure him but the playmaker decided to stay with the Spanish champions (L’Equipe).

It must be remembered that during his time in Germany, Dembele used to stay at Jurgen Klopp’s house but the Frenchman left the property in a very bad state when he moved to Spain (Mirror Sport).

Injury Prone

Dembele proved his worth in Germany with Borussia Dortmund but since moving to Barcelona, the youngster has been highly injury prone (Transfermarkt).

In his first season at the Nou Camp, the ex Rennais winger only started 12 games in the league and spent most of the time on the treatment table.

Last season, in 20 La Liga starts, he directly contributed in 13 goals to help Barca win the title. However, unfortunately, the 22-year-old has missed majority of the games this season due a hamstring injury. So far, he has only made 9 appearances this term.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department with wingers like Mane, Salah, Minamino and Shaqiri around. Moreover, our strike-force is strong as well with Firmino and Origi.

In your opinion, does Klopp need to reinforce his attack, should he splash £85.4million to sign Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window?