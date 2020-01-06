Video – Mane’s reaction to Jones’ brilliant strike

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp started a very young squad against Everton in the FA Cup contest and the youngsters impressed last night to help beat the Toffees 1-0.

Curtis Jones scored a brilliant curling strike to win the contest for the European Champions.

Liverpool did not really create any clear cut chances and there was a feeling that the game would end up in a stalemate.

However, in the 71st minute, the 18-year-old stepped up and scored a sublime goal much to the delight of the home supporters.

Star playmaker, Sadio Mane, went crazy on the touchline after Jones’ brilliant effort found the net.

Here is the video of Mane’s reaction: