Liverpool have moved in to sign £17million player

Liverpool have been linked with Turkish international Ugurcan Cakir for quite some time and the latest update provided by Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu is interesting.

According to Turkish Football, Agaoglu claims that Liverpool have moved in with an an offer for the 23-year-old goal-keeper. He said:

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer. So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.“

Back in November, the 23-year-old’s agent, Engin Kirkpinar, said that the Merseysiders are interested (Turkish Football) in signing the shot-stopper, who is valued at 20 million euros (£17million) by the Super Lig club. Moreover, the player himself revealed that he feels great to be linked with the European Champions (Star).

In the current campaign, Cakir has featured in 16 league games, conceded 18 goals and kept only 2 clean sheets for Trabzonspor, who are currently third in the table after 17 fixtures, 5 points behind leaders Sivasspor.

He made his debut for the senior international side back in May 2019 in a friendly contest vs Greece. In the Euro 2020 qualification campaign, he only featured in one game and kept a clean sheet in a contest that Turkey won 2-0 (vs Andorra).

Scenario at Liverpool

The Reds sold Simon Mignolet in the summer and replaced him with Adrian, who has been brilliant for us as the second choice goal keeper.

Our first choice shot stopper is Alisson and the Brazilian international is arguably the best goalie in the world. He won several individual awards last year including the prestigious Yashin Trophy and the FIFA Goal Keeper of the Year prize.

Caoimhín Kelleher is our third choice goal-keeper and the 21-year-old has so far made three first team appearances for us this term (in the Carabao Cup). The club also signed Lonergan in the summer but the veteran has not featured for us as yet.

Have your say – do Liverpool need to sign Ugurcan Cakir?