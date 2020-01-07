Liverpool consider move to sign “really dangerous” £70million attacker in summer – Face competition

Liverpool moved in to lure Takumi Minamino early on in the winter transfer window and now, they are linked with a summer move to hire the services of another attacking player.

According to an exclusive story covered by 90min, Liverpool are considering making a move to secure the signing of Spanish international Adama Traore in the summer.

90min claim that Manchester City are also looking to sign the Wolves star and even Barcelona want to bring the £70m-rated star back to the Nou Camp. He made four senior appearances for the Catalan giants and scored a goal before moving to England.

Performance

Traore moved to the Molineux otufit in the summer transfer window of 2018 and had an average last campaign in which he only scored 1 goal in 36 appearances.

However, this season, his form has largely improved and the La Roja winger has already scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo (Transfermarkt).

In the Premier League, so far, in 17 starts, he has directly contributed in 8 goals (4 goals and 4 assists). Traore has especially been exceptional against reigning PL champions Man City.

Back in October, he scored a brace at the Etihad Stadium to win the contest for Wolves. Moreover, ten days back, the attacker sparked his side’s comeback vs Guardiola’s men, scored a goal and provided an assist to earn all three points for the West Midlands club.

Klopp likes him

Before Wolves’ contest vs the Reds at Anfield on 29th December, Jurgen Klopp heavily praised the speedy (Goal) Spaniard and said (Sky Sports News):

“A big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!”

“He is really dangerous. In a big space Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.”

Fortunately, he started on the bench against us, only featured for 32 minutes in the second half and we were able to keep a clean sheet. Not to forget, we have to visit the Molineux Stadium later this month.

Scenario at Anfield

Liverpool have got world class wingers in their first team in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who were fourth and fifth respectively in the Ballon d’Or awarding ceremony last month.

Moreover, in the back-up, Klopp has got Shaqiri, who had an impressive last term as a super sub for us, and Origi, who is mainly a center forward but the German manager has mostly used him on the left wing this season.

As mentioned above, the European Champions have recently lured a natural winger in the form of Minamino, who started in the False No. 9 role against Everton on his debut.

