Brazilian wants to “welcome” £344,000-a-week star to Liverpool

In the summer transfer window of 2018, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Fabinho from Monaco and the Brazilian midfielder has been brilliant for us.

The Samba star has been out injured since the month of November but the good news is that he will be back in full training this week (LFC) and we can expect him to be back in the starting XI soon.

Lately, in an interview with French outlet Telefoot, Fabinho has claimed that he wants to welcome PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool. The 26-year-old said (Telefoot via The Metro):

“Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or before Neymar. I would like to welcome him to Liverpool.”

Fabinho and Mbappe were key players of the Monaco side that won the Ligue 1 title back in 2016-17 under the management of Leonardo Jardim. In that campaign, the South American midfielder directly contributed in 12 league goals (9 goals and 3 assists).

The Reds have been linked with a move to sign the French World Cup winner (El Desmarque), who has already netted 19 goals and provided 11 assists in just 20 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

We already have a world class attacking department. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Kylian Mbappe, who earns a mammoth salary of £344,000-a-week (Goal).

At the moment, the highest earner at Anfield is Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).