Contact made – Club consider move to sign £80,000-a-week Liverpool star

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is linked with a move away from the club.

According to Sky Italia, Roma have initiated contact with the Reds and consider move to sign the Swiss international on loan in order to replace Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 20-year-old Italian international suffered a horror injury in the last league contest vs Serie A champions Juventus. He recently underwent surgery and now faces a race against time to be fit for the European Championships.

The Giallorossi are currently 5th in the table, level on points with 4th placed Atalanta and they need to replace Zaniolo, who is a regular starter, to push for Champions League qualification.

As far as Shaqiri is concerned, the £80,000-a-week (Mirror Sport) mainly played as a super sub for us in the last campaign and was highly impressive. He started 11 times in the league and directly contributed in 9 goals (6 goals and 3 assists).

Unfortunately, in the current campaign, he has mostly been on the treatment table. The 28-year-old made his first PL start of this season vs Everton last month and was able to score a goal. He has recently returned from another injury spell and featured for a minute or so vs Spurs last weekend.

The 88-capped international has got ample experience and quality under his belt and I think we need him to cover for Salah in the all important second half of the campaign.

Shaqiri has rarely started for us, therefore, a move to Roma could help him get regular first team football but it must be remembered that last month, the former Stoke City star said that his dream is to win the Premier League with Liverpool (The Daily Express).

