4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Manchester United

On Sunday, Liverpool will face arch rivals Manchester United, who are the only team to have taken points from the Reds in this season’s Premier League.

However, at Anfield, the European Champions hold stronger cards and last season, they defeated the Red Devils 3-1 thanks to goals scored by Mane and Shaqiri. Who will come out on top this time around?

News – £42.5million could secure play breaker signing – Klopp likes him – Face competition

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the likes of Matip and Fabinho trained completely normal and are on course to be available for the all important clash.

It must be remembered that the above mentioned duo have been out of action for more than a month and therefore, in my view, they should not get straight into the starting lineup.

So, Gomez should retain his place in the defense with the likes of Van Dijk, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold in front of Brazilian goalie Alisson.

Skipper Henderson should start as the main defensive midfielder and the likes of Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain could start in the central midfield.

Up front, Salah, who missed the game at Old Trafford, should start with Firmino and Mane. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Manchester United: