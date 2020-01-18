Liverpool backed to sign “world class” £64million star

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League last term and even this season, no one has conceded fewer league goals than the Reds thus far.

Still, former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has backed the European Champions to sign a world class central defender in the form of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The ex-Red told Gambling.com:

“As a fan and a broadcaster I wonder where Klopp can improve the squad and I’d probably say they might want to look at bringing in another top centre-half”

“That’s only because of the injury records of Gomez, Matip and Dejan Lovren. Virgil van Dijk is like a thoroughbred horse, very rarely gets injured, and if he could have another world class centre-half constantly alongside side him that would bolster Liverpool.”

“Can you imagine Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly together? That would be some centre-half partnership.”

Koulibaly vs Liverpool

Last season, the defender was rock solid and helped Napoli keep a clean sheet at home. The Italian club won the contest 1-0.

In the current campaign, once again, the Senegalese international stopped the world class Liverpool attack from scoring in the CL contest in Italy and Carlo Ancelotti’s men won the game 2-0.

The 28-year-old star is the only defender who has featured in the Serie A Team of the Year in the last four seasons, so, it will be fair to say that he is the best defender in Italy and one of the best defenders in the world.

Koulibaly’s current contract with Napoli will expire in 2023 and as per a recent report covered by Foot Mercato, the club president values his prized asset at 75 million euros (£64million).

Situation at Anfield

We do have a brilliant defensive line but I do somewhat agree with Babb. Matip was impressive for us in the first couple of months this term but then he got injured in October and since then, he has not played a game for us.

Lovren was close to leaving the club in the summer but thankfully, he did not go. In the absence of Matip, the Croatian stepped up and performed well before getting injured last month.

Since then, Gomez has been rock solid for us but even his injury record is not good. Last season, the England international missed a lot of action in the second half of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Have your say – Do you think that Klopp should sign a central defender? Should the Reds move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly?