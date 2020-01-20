Stars shine – Liverpool player ratings vs Man United

Liverpool defeated arch rivals Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield to go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Reds are now 30 points ahead of the Red Devils.

The European Champions were immense against the Old Trafford club and really should have scored more. Nevertheless, with three points and yet another clean sheet in the bag, we are edging closer to winning the league.

News – Liverpool backed to sign “world class” £64million star

Here is how Liverpool stars fared vs Man United:

Alisson – 8

The defense was rock solid, so, the Brazilian did not have much to do. Provided a superb assist in injury time.

Alexander-Arnold – 7.5

The England international was probably the weakest link in the back-line as United attacked a lot from his end. Provided a super cross for Van Dijk to open the scoring for the Reds.

Gomez – 8

Calm in possession and intervened whenever needed to stop United’s attack

Van Dijk – 9.5

Another world class performance from our world class center half. Scored with a towering header and made a number of crucial clearances.

Henerson – 8.5

Once again the skipper worked hard both in the defensive and the attacking third. Unlucky that his second half strike found the post.

Wijnaldum – 9

Even under immense pressure, the Dutch international kept possession of the ball and pulled the strings in the center of the park. Nutmegged Fred and provided a perfect pass in the path of Mane but the Senegalese failed to score.

Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6.5

Made a few impressive runs and tackles. Got a shot on target but was not enough to trouble De Gea. He seemed frustrated after getting subbed off in the second half for Lallana.

Mane – 7

The African Player of the Year had some decent chances to put his name on the score-sheet and would be disappointed that he could not find the net. Still, an impressive display in the attacking third.

Firmino – 7.5

Found the net with a sublime curling effort but it was ruled out by VAR.

Salah – 8

Missed an absolute sitter from within the six yard box and it seemed that the Egyptian playmaker would end another contest vs United without a goal. However, Salah was found by Alisson and the speedy attacker ran half the pitch to scored at the Kop end.

Lallana – 6

Fabinho – N/A

Origi – N/A