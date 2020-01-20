Liverpool prepare move to sign £60million star in summer – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Timo Wener for quite some time and the German international is once again in the lime light.

According to Mirror Sport, Liverpool are preparing a move to sign the £60million star in the summer transfer window.

The famous British news source have claimed that the Reds face competition from Premier League club Chelsea, who have already started discussions with RB Leipzig to hire the services of their star center forward.

The Kaiser was brilliant for the German club last season. In 29 Bundesliga starts, he directly contributed in 25 goals (16 goals and 9 assists (Transfermarkt).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the 23-year-old striker’s form has largely improved. On Saturday, Werner netted a brace against Union Berlin to increase Leipzig’s lead at the top of the table. He is currently leading the goal-scoring chart with 20 goals (BBC).

In all competitions, he has started 25 games so far, scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists as well. For the national side, the former Stuttgart center forward has featured 29 times under the management of Joachim Low and scored 11 goals.

Liverpool’s strike-force

Roberto Firmino is our main striker. He does not score many goals but still remains one of the most important players at Anfield. The Samba star creates a lot of openings for Mane and Salah and steps into the midfield to pull strings whenever needed.

The former Bundesliga man is not a natural center forward but we do have an out and out striker in the back-up in the form of Origi. The Belgian has mainly played on the left flank this term and that too as a super sub.

