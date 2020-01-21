Liverpool have an edge to secure signing of “world-class” player – Report

Liverpool are heavily linked with German international Timo Werner and the latest update is highly positive for the Merseysiders.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Mirror Sport) claiming that the Reds are preparing a summer move to sign the 23-year-old center forward but face competition from Chelsea.

News – £111million attacker very interested in signing for Liverpool – We take a look

More recently, reports from Germany suggest that Liverpool have an edge to secure the signing of the in form goalscorer, who has so far netted 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this term.

According to Bild, Liverpool are Werner’s preferred destination when he leaves RB Leipzig. They state that the Kaiser will fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system because the Reds play ultra fast football just like the German club.

Recently, the striker has praised the Premier League and Oliver Mintzlaff said that the player could leave even after signing a new contract last summer. The CEO of Leipzig claimed (Bild):

“If Timo continues to score goals, it is clear that not only Bavaria is interested in such a world-class player. Nothing is unsaleable in football. We have to be so honest.”

Price tag

We have already talked about Werner’s performance and the strike-force situation at Anfield in the previous post. Now, we take a look at the price tag, which is somewhat confusing as per reports going on in the media.

Mirror Sport talked about a £60million battle between Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Bild have claimed that striker has got a release clause of 60 million euros (£51million), which should decrease every year.

Back in September 2019, Football Insider revealed that the former Stuttgart star has got a low release clause of just £27million.