One key change – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Wolves

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home tomorrow night and the Reds will look to continue their brilliant winning run in the Premier League.

Wolves have been impressive under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo, they have defeated Man City both home and away this term and have the players, who can trouble our back-line that has not conceded a single league goal in the past seven fixtures.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make at least one change in the squad that started vs Man United last weekend.

Fabinho was a regular starter for us before he got injured and against the Red Devils, the Brazilian made his return from injury. In his absence, Henderson has mainly played in the defensive midfield role and the skipper has been brilliant for us.

Keeping in view that the manager could rest more than a few key players when we face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, Henderson should retain his place in the starting XI and Fabinho might replace Oxlade-Chamberlain. Wijnaldum was sensational vs United and he must start in the center of the park.

Minamino may have to wait again for his PL debut for the European Champions and we can expect the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino to start up front.

The defense should remain unchanged. Matip returned at the weekend but did not take part in the North West Derby. Gomez has been fantastic partnering Van Dijk in the central defense and the England international should retain his place ahead of the Cameroonian.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Wolves: