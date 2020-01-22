Klopp could have £170million transfer kitty to strengthen Liverpool in summer – Report

Liverpool were pretty much inactive in the summer transfer window as far as the first team signings are concerned. The Reds mainly strengthened their youth team by luring the likes of Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Eliott.

In the current winter transfer window, the European Champions have hired the services of Takumi Minamino, who has only played one game under Klopp so far. Other than that, we have mainly been inactive again.

So, we have basically saved a lot and done well by keeping our key stars at the club.

However, next summer, Jurgen Klopp should look to further strengthen the squad to stay at the top and if reports in the media are anything to go by then the German manager could get huge funds to splash the cash.

According to El Desmarque, Klopp could have a transfer kitty of 200 million euros (£170million) to strengthen Liverpool next summer.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that RB Leipzig center forward, Timo Werner, is expected to be one of the first players to join the Merseysiders after the conclusion of the current campaign.

In 2018, we secured four big signings by getting the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho, Keita and Alisson. Surely, such a massive overhaul is not needed this year because we have ample quality and depth in the squad.

However, I do think that we should lure a proper left back to cover for Robertson. The Scottish international has been one of our fittest players but if he gets injured, we do not have an experienced/natural LB to replace him in the starting XI.

James Milner can do the job but he is (currently injured) a natural center midfielder. Not to forget, we allowed Alberto Moreno to leave last year and have not replaced the Spanish left back as yet.

