4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs West Ham

West Ham are the only team that Liverpool have not faced this term in the Premier League and the two teams will collide in London tomorrow night. Who will come out on top?

The Reds squandered a two goal lead against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and will now have to feature in a 4th round replay next week at Anfield.

As far as the team news vs the Hammers is concerned, manager Jurgen Klopp could make more than a few changes in the squad that started on Sunday.

Alisson should return in place of Adrian to start in the goal. In the central defense, Gomez and record signing Van Dijk should start. On the other hand, the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should return to start in the full-back positions.

In the center of the park, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum could return to the starting XI.

As far as the attack is concerned, with Mane out injured, Origi could retain his place in the starting lineup and the Belgian international may play on the left flank in the absence of the Senegalese superstar.

Salah and Firmino made substitute appearances at the weekend and the duo would likely return to start against David Moyes’ men.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs West Ham: