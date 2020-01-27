Liverpool continue chase to sign play-breaker with £38million release clause – Report

Liverpool are linked with numerous defensive midfielders as per recent reports going on in the media and once again the name of Rafael Brito is in the focus.

Earlier this month, Goal covered a report and stated that the Merseysiders are looking to sign Sandro Tanoli from Serie A club Brescia.

Moreover, few days back, we covered a report (Le10Sport) claiming that the Reds are interested in signing Lille’s holding midfield star Boubakary Soumare.

Now, Record have recently reported that the European Champions, who tried earlier as well, continue their chase to sign Rafael Brito, who has recently signed a new contract with Benfica until 2024.

The renowned Portuguese news outlet have claimed that the play-breaker is one of the most promising youngsters around and he has trained with the first team several times under the guidance of Bruno Lage. It is mentioned that the 18-year-old has got a release clause of 45 million euros in his contract (£38million).

The teenage defensive midfielder, who has also played in the back-line this term, has so far featured in 17 games for Benfica’s youth teams and has been booked 7 times (Transfermarkt).

Rafael Brito has not played for the first team as yet but taking his progress into consideration, Record suggest that he might soon make his debut for the Primeira Liga giants.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, we have already discussed that the Reds have a world class play-breaker in the form of Fabinho who was recently out for more than a month and in his absence, skipper Henderson did brilliantly in the defensive midfield role.