£150,000-a-week star could return for Liverpool to face Norwich

Liverpool continued their brilliant winning run in the Premier League vs Wolves but suffered a major injury set-back when star playmaker Sadio Mane limped off the field.

The Senegalese international, who was recently crowned the African Player of the Year, has arguably been our best player this term and he is expected to miss the next two PL games.

Lineup – 4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs West Ham

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the 27-year-old winger will not feature tonight vs the Hammers and will likely miss the weekend’s game against his former club, Southampton, as well.

The German manager said (LFC):

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton. After that he should be then fine.”

After the contest vs the Saints, the Reds will face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup replay at Anfield but Klopp could select his reserve side to rest the key first team players.

In such a scenario, Mane may get enough time to recover and could return to face Norwich on 15th February before the all important Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid.

The £150,000-a-week star (The Daily Star) is currently our joint leading Premier League goalscorer (with Salah) this term. Let’s hope we do not drop points in his absence.