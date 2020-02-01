Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton

Two days back, Liverpool dominated and defeated West Ham 2-0 in their own backyard and next up, the Reds will face Southampton in the Premier League tomorrow.

The runaway leaders should be considered firm favorites to earn all three points against the Saints at Anfield.

News – Liverpool expected to move to sign £109million attacker in summer – Face competition

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp should rest at least a couple of players who, started on Wednesday night vs the Hammers.

In the midfielder, Fabinho should return to start in the defensive midfield role in place of skipper Henderson. On the other hand, Naby Keita should get the nod to start his first game after returning from injury. The Guinean could replace Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is yet to complete 90 minutes in a game this term and the England international should start after scoring in the midweek contest.

As far as the attack is concerned, Origi limped off the field with a cramp but Klopp said that he was fine. So, if the Belgian is fit then he should start with Firmino and Salah up front.

The back-line should remain unchanged and rock solid goalie Alisson should also start. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton: