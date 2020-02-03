4-3-3: Liverpool’s probable lineup vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool ripped Southampton apart 4-0 to extend their lead on top of the table to 22 points. Now, the Reds only need 6 wins to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Next up, the Merseysiders will collide against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup replay. The European champions let slip a two goal lead vs the League One club and will now have to do the job at Anfield.

The senior players are expected to rest, enjoy the well deserved winter break and come back when the Premier League returns.

We can expect the youngsters to start in the FA Cup, and it will not be shocking to see 11 changes made to the lineup that started vs the Saints on Saturday.

In the goal, Kelleher would likely return. As far as the back-line is concerned, the likes of Williams and Larouci may start in the full-back positions and the likes of Van den Berg and Hoever could start in the central defense.

In the midfield, Curtis Jones, who has already netted two goals in the competition, should start with Chirivella and Dixon-Bonner.

In the attacking third, Longstaff, who scored for the U23s vs Arsenal at the weekend, might start and behind the main center forward, the likes of Elliott and Hill could play in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s probable lineup vs Shrewsbury: