Liverpool still very keen on signing £190,000-a-week attacker – Reporter

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho in the past few months and reports suggest that the Reds remain eager to sign the England international.

Recently, Viasport reporter, Jan Age Fjortoft, tweeted that as per his source, it is likely that the former Man City attacker will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The retired footballer further claimed that Liverpool are still very keen on signing the £190,000-a-week attacker (The Daily Mail) but have reservations about his mammoth price tag of £126million.

Our manager’s famous “Let’s talk about SIX baby” interview (Youtube) after winning the European Cup in June last year was with Fjortoft, who is an ex Premier League forward.

Last season, the 19-year-old star made it into the Bundesliga Team of the Year after scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists in his debut league campaign.

This season, the teenage sensation has so far featured in 27 games in all competitions and already, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 31 goals (15 goals and 16 assists) under the management of Lucien Favre (Transfermarkt).

Disciplinary issues

Sancho has found himself in trouble on more than one occasion this term. Few months back, the youngster arrived late from international duty and was penalized by Dortmund, who opted to fine him and also suspend him for one fixture. (The Mirror).

Furthermore, German source (Bild) suggested that he was dropped from the starting XI against Barcelona in the away Champions League fixture because he arrived late for the team meeting.

The Anfield faithful would not really want a trouble maker to disrupt the harmony that exists within the squad. We do remember how Klopp dealt with French international Sakho, who turned up late for training once and then never played for the first team again.

