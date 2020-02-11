Liverpool made move to sign £55million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Samuel Chukwueze for quite some time and reports suggest that the Reds even moved in with an offer to sign him in the winter transfer window but were turned down by Villareal.

According to France Football, Liverpool made a move worth 35 million euros to sign the Nigerian international but the Spanish side are looking to get 65 million euros (£55million) from the sale of their prized asset.

News – Liverpool still very keen on signing £190,000-a-week attacker – Reporter

The African star can effectively play on either flank but naturally, he is a right winger, who has directly contributed in 8 goals (4 goals and 4 assists) in 15 starts for the Yellow Submarine this term (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old made his senior international debut back in November 2018 and so far, he has already played 12 games and scored 2 goals for his country.

France Football have reported that the Reds have depth in every attacking position but they do not have enough cover for Salah because the manager does not have Shaqiri in his plans. So, they have Chukwueze in their sights.

As far as the competition is concerned, the French source have mentioned that Chelsea are also interested in hiring the services of the highly rated youngster.

Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department with stars like Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi, Minamino and Shaqiri around.

Majority of the above mentioned stars can play in multiple offensive positions. As far as the right wing is concerned, Salah is our first choice starter and to cover for him, Shaqiri was our super sub last term.

This season, the Swiss international has mostly been injured but we have Minamino, who can effectively play on the right flank. Also, Mane mainly played on the right wing before the arrival of Salah and it must be remembered that we have a talented right winger in the form of Harry Wilson, who is currently with Bournemouth and has already scored 6 goals this term.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to improve their offense? Should they splash £55million to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal?